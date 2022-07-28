Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to host Asia’s mega event as scheduled

Sri Lanka Cricket will host the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, as confirmed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC, after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE,” the ACC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The ACC is mindful of the passionate Sri Lankan fans, hence the final decision to change the venue has been very difficult. but has been one that was deemed necessary. However, the thoughts of all ACC members remain in solidarity with the cricket-loving nation of Sri Lank,” it added.

Previously, Sri Lanka Cricket declined to host the Asia Cup 2022 due to the island nation’s political and economic turmoil.

The Asia Cup will take place in the UAE as planned from August 27 to September 11.

