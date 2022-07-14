Advertisement
  • Barcelona signs Ousmane Dembele to a two-year contract
  • Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year contract with Barcelona.
  • He has been linked with Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Paris St-Germain.
  • Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for £96.8m.
Ousmane Dembele sings a contract with Barcelona to a new two-year contract.

The contract of the 25-year-old with the Spanish squad expired this summer, but he has already committed to a new one that will last until June 30, 2024.

Dembele transferred to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee that ranged between £96.8 million to £135.5 million.

He has 34 assists and 32 goals in 150 games for the team.

Despite missing time with Barcelona due to injury, he managed 13 assists and two goals in 32 games last season.

Dembele has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and French champions PSG.

Previously, Raphinha, a forward for Leeds United, has agreed to a deal to join Barcelona.

The transfer for the 25-year-old playmaker from Brazil is worth an initial 58 million euros (£49 million).

A “principal agreement” had been reached, according to both clubs, subject to the player passing a medical.

Raphinha appeared in 65 Premier League games over the course of two seasons at Elland Road, contributing 12 assists in addition to 17 goals.

Jesse Marsch, the head coach of Leeds, had earlier announced the player’s departure.

