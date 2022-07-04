Christensen, Kessie: Barcelona sign on free exchanges

Barcelona have concurred an arrangement to sign Denmark safeguard.

Specialist Andreas Christensen, the LaLiga club declared on Monday.

Hours after Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie likewise joined.

Christensen will sign an agreement with Barcelona until June 2026 and his purchase out condition will be set at 500 million euros.

The 26-year-old focus back assisted Chelsea with winning the Champions League in the 2020-21 season as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021.

Christensen, who has 56 covers for Denmark, turned into a free specialist after his agreement with Chelsea terminated a month ago.

Kessie has likewise marked a four-year bargain and has a similar purchase out statement as Christensen.

The Ivory Coast midfielder left AC Milan toward the finish of his agreement in June in the wake of assisting the Italian club with coming out on top for their first Serie A championship in quite a while last season.

Barcelona came next in LaLiga last season, completing behind rivals Real Madrid.