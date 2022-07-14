Imam-ul-Haq chooses Virat Kohli over Babar Azam

Imam-ul-Haq believes Rohit Sharma is better than the current number one white-ball batter Babar Azam.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is naturally skilled and has the ability to turn games around, according to Imam.

The left-handed batsman also feels that Sharma’s timing is much better than that of his Pakistani rival.

Imam was asked to choose between Virat and Babar in a rapid-fire round during an interview with local media. Imam chose 'Virat Kohli.'

Imam was asked to choose between Virat and Babar in a rapid-fire round during an interview with local media. Imam chose ‘Virat Kohli.’

In a series of Eid-ul-Adha interviews, Imam stated that Indian opener Rohit Sharma is more genuine than Virat.

“I feel that Rohit Sharma looks better than Virat. I have seen both of them playing, the way Rohit plays, it feels as if he is batting in a replay. His timing is much better,” Imam stated.

The left-handed batsman went on to say that the current Indian captain is naturally skilled and has the ability to turn games around.

Previously, Despite having off days, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and left-hand batsman Imam-ul-Haq arrived at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) to work on their shortcomings.

The Pakistan cricket squad is set to begin training in Rawalpindi on June 26, but Babar and Imam chose to get in shape before the formal camp begins.

Shahid Aslam, assistant coach of the national team, worked with Babar in the nets. Babar batted with the use of a slab to develop his strength against bouncers.

