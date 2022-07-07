India beat England in first T20, thanks to Pandya’s brilliant play

India beat England by 50 runs in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series.

An inspired all-around show from Hardik Pandya guided India to an emphatic win.

The teams head to Edgbaston for the second match of the series on Saturday.

Advertisement

A roused all-over show from Hardik Pandya terminated India to an unequivocal 50-run prevail upon England in the first Twenty20 of their three-match series at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

India made a flying beginning in the wake of picking to bat, with Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) beginning to really appreciate the English assault before Pandya (51) contributed with his lady fifty in the briefest configuration and directed India to 198-8.

Read more: Clinical Rybakina defeats Halep with ease to get to the Wimbledon final

Things had looked much more dreadful for the hosts with Pandya in full stream however fine passing bowling from Tymal Mills (1-35) and Chris Jordan (2-23) hauled them back into the game and held India under 200.

In answer, the visiting side got an early lift when Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-10) eliminated new commander Jos Buttler for nothing and Pandya (4-33) disposed of Liam Livingstone (0) and Jason Roy (4) with hardly a pause in between to leave England reeling at 33-4.

Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36) attempted to restore England in the center overs however both tumbled to the leg-twist of Yuzvendra Chahal (2-32) as the deficiency of customary wickets implied the home side were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs.

Advertisement

The groups head to Edgbaston for the second match of the series on Saturday.