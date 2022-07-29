NED vs PAK: PCB to announce squad in first week of August

Pakistan will tour the Netherlands next month for 3-match ODI series – ICC

NED vs PAK: In the first week of August, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the national team for the Netherlands series.

According to the specifics, the selection committee has begun deliberating on the roster for three 50-overs matches against the Netherlands on their home turf.

In addition, PCB has announced the dates of the training camp preceding the series. On August 5, each athlete will report to the National High-Performance Center (NHPC).

Before departing for Rotterdam between August 11 and 12, the national cricket team will hold a training camp from August 6 to 11.

It is crucial to note that Pakistan and the Netherlands will begin their three-match ODI series on August 16 in Rotterdam.

Advertisement

Also Read NED vs PAK: National ODI squad likely to be announced after Sri Lanka tour Pakistan's ODI squad for the three-match series against the Netherlands will most...