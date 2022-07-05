Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been made an honorary officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf said it was an honour for him to become an ambassador.

KP police honoured him for his “extraordinary performance at par excellence”.

Advertisement

Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts. Shaheen “confers as honorary “DSP” by @KP Police1; as a “Goodwill Ambassador,” according to Rauf in a tweet.

Shaheen got an honorary officer by the KP police in recognition; of his outstanding achievement at the highest level of cricket.

What an honor for my brother @ishaheenAfridi being conferred as honorary “DSP” by @KP_Police1 as a “Goodwill Ambassador” for his extraordinary performance at par excellence in cricket world’s. At such young age, it’s truly remarkable and way ahead of his time.

تہ زمونگ فخر یہ❤️ https://t.co/uwMXGiINu1 — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) July 4, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Shahid and Shaheen Afridi enjoy cricket in the rain Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shahid's son-in-law playing cricket in Islamabad. The video...

At such a young age, Rauf remarked; “it’s genuinely astounding and much ahead of his time.”

The pacer congratulated the KP police and the rest of the Pakistani troops; after becoming ambassador; emphasising their contributions to maintaining national security.

It was an absolute honour for myself on appointment as Goodwill Ambassador for @KP_Police1 from IGP(KP). I’d also like to send my gratitude to the rest of Pakistan forces; as well for keeping our homeland safe and sound. Thank you and Pakistan Zindabad!🙏 https://t.co/ZfBMpKUTAi — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 4, 2022

Advertisement

Thank you, and God bless Pakistan! Added Afridi.

Since his debut in 2018, Shaheen has played for Pakistan in the 24 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 40 T20Is.

Also Read ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi soars top 10 T20I bowlers DUBAI: Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ranked 10th in the...