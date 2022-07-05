Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts

Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts

Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer

Advertisement
  • Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been made an honorary officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
  • Fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf said it was an honour for him to become an ambassador.
  • KP police honoured him for his “extraordinary performance at par excellence”.
Advertisement

Shaheen Afridi becomes an honorary police officer; Haris Rauf reacts. Shaheen “confers as honorary “DSP” by @KP Police1; as a “Goodwill Ambassador,” according to Rauf in a tweet.

Shaheen got an honorary officer by the KP police in recognition; of his outstanding achievement at the highest level of cricket.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shahid and Shaheen Afridi enjoy cricket in the rain
Shahid and Shaheen Afridi enjoy cricket in the rain

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shahid's son-in-law playing cricket in Islamabad. The video...

At such a young age, Rauf remarked; “it’s genuinely astounding and much ahead of his time.”

The pacer congratulated the KP police and the rest of the Pakistani troops; after becoming ambassador; emphasising their contributions to maintaining national security.

Advertisement

Thank you, and God bless Pakistan! Added Afridi.

Since his debut in 2018, Shaheen has played for Pakistan in the 24 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 40 T20Is.

Also Read

ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi soars top 10 T20I bowlers
ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi soars top 10 T20I bowlers

DUBAI: Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ranked 10th in the...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story