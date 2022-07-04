Advertisement
  WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar shares beautiful view of Ka'aba from Makkah Clock Tower
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar shares beautiful view of Ka'aba from Makkah Clock Tower

Shoaib Akhtar showing view of Ka’aba from top of Makkah Clock Tower – Screengrab/Instagram (imshoaibakhtar)

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar departed the country on Saturday for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Hajj. He will be acting as a state guest while his stay in the Kingdom.

Recently, the Rawalpindi Express shared a video on his Instagram account where he was showing the view of Ka’aba from the top of the Makkah Clock Tower.

“Holy Khaana Kaaba view from the top of Makkah Clock Tower. Subhan Allah,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

Shoaib Akhtar recalls how Rahul Dravid & Sachin Tendulkar used to exhaust him
On Saturday, before departure, he shared pictures of himself wearing am Ihram.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

He also shared a snap along with his business manager Taha Sadaqat while they were on their way to KSA. He said that he will pray for Pakistan, which is going through tough political-economic issues.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

He also attended the Grand Hajj Symposium 2022 along with the leaders of the Muslim world. The Grand Hajj Symposium is an annual cultural and scientific gathering held during the Hajj season in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The first symposium, entitled “Acquaintance with Hajj,” was held in 1977. The symposium is organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah with participation from Islamic world scholars, intellectuals, thinkers, and writers.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

India may not be easy opponent for Pakistan in ICC T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar
