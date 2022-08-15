Duanne Oliver ruled out of England test series

South Africa quick bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out.

Three-match test series against England in the wake of harming.

Hamstring in the warm-up rout to the England Lions this week.

Duanne Olivier was awesome of the South African fast bowlers in the visit game, sending down 13 overs for returns of 2 for 59.

Even as the Lions set up 672 in their main excursion with the bat.

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan, which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle,” team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

Olivier turned into the second South African seamer to experience a physical issue on the visit. Kagiso Rabada was governed out of the T20I series against Ireland with a lower leg issue and is as yet chipping away at his bowling load in front of the principal Test. It isn’t yet known whether Rabada will be fit to play.

No swap has been named for Olivier yet, yet South Africa really do have five other quick bowling choices: Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje (who passed on of the visit match), Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla.

They are likewise without ordinary bad habit commander Temba Bavuma, who didn’t make the visit in the wake of experiencing an elbow injury on the visit through India prior in the year.

The principal Test will be played at Lord’s from August 17, and will be trailed continuously and third Tests, at Old Trafford (from August 25) and at The Oval (from September 8).

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (commander), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.

