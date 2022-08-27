Hassan Ali replaces injured Muhammad Wasim Jr

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out.

From the upcoming Asia Cup because of a side strain.

Hassan Ali will leave for Dubai on the most readily accessible flight, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board and will likely play against India.

Muhammad Wasim Jr grumbled of back torment on Wednesday and his MRI report was likewise not palatable.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain. He had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan,” it added.

Quick bowler Hasan Ali will supplant Wasim in the Pakistan crew for the competition, what begins tomorrow.

“Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector. Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on 30 August,” the PCB statement added.

It should be noticed that Pakistan are as of now without the administrations of pro pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is uninvolved because of a knee injury.

Pakistan will launch their Asia Cup crusade with match against India on August 28 in Dubai.

The initial match will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, tomorrow, in Dubai.

