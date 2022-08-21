Jurgen Klopp needs a walkover if chance that game postpones

The last time such a protest was held.

Jurgen Klopp has said directs should be given toward Liverpool assuming fights influence the game at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Around 10,000 United allies are wanting to walk before start off against proprietor Joel Glazer. The last time such a dissent occurred before a home match against Liverpool, in May last year, thousands filled the concourse outside Old Trafford, flares were set off, the arena was raged and perhaps of the greatest installation in the Premier League was canceled.

A huge win at Old Trafford in 2021 💪 #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/5rqSsJewJx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022

“I really hope it will not happen but if it happens I think we should get the points,” Klopp said.

“We have nothing to do with the situation if (United) supporters don’t want the game to happen. We can’t just rearrange the game again and try to fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy period.”

“We will get United, play the game hopefully and go home,” said Klopp.

“I have no idea what could happen. But in a situation like this, the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it. We have prepared for the game.”

🗣️ @_fabinhotavares feels there is no bigger @PremierLeague fixture than a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United and is certain that his side are ready to make it three wins in a row at Old Trafford ⤵️ Advertisement — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022

Two games. Two misfortunes. Six objectives surrendered. Just a single objective scored, and, surprisingly, that was an own-objective. Gracious, and to finish it off, United is in last spot.

Assuming the 2-1 opening-end of the week misfortune at home to Brighton was awful, the following 4-0 whipping by Brentford on Saturday was broadly considered to be quite possibly of the most horrendously terrible outcome in United’s new history.

In the event that United will be beaten in the future on Monday, to open a season with three straight losses without precedent for the Premier League period (from 1992).

Klopp additionally said he has no compassion toward recently designated Manchester United administrator Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag is the 6th man in a tough situation at Old Trafford since Klopp joined Liverpool, continuing in the strides of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and breaks Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

“Feeling compassion toward Ten Hag is excessive. Assuming its football issues, we have issues.

“The football world is a sea of sharks. For me to have sympathy will not help or harm them. We all have our problems and that’s it,” he added.

Ten Hag had said he maintains that the fans should get behind the club.

Erik wants to see more of a fighting spirit from United on Monday 👊#MUFC || #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

“I can only say the owners want to win and the fans – we want them behind the club,” Ten Hag said of the planned rematch protest. “I can understand sometimes (the sentiment) but I am not that long in the club to see all the background.

