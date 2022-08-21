Advertisement
Articles
KPL Live Score 2022: Rawalakot Hawks Vs Overseas Warriors | 17th Match
KPL Live Score 2022: Rawalakot Hawks Vs Overseas Warriors will face each other in the 17th match of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Overseas Warriors won the toss and opted to field first.

Seven teams will contest in a 13-day cricketing event beginning on August 13th till August 26th.

  1. Muzaffarabad Tigers
  2. Kotli Lions
  3. Rawalkot Hawks
  4. Bagh Stallions
  5. Overseas Warriors
  6. Mirpur Royals
  7. Jammu Janbaz

Click for the complete schedule of KPL

KPL Live Streaming

