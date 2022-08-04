Advertisement
Pakistan Hockey eliminated from Commonwealth Games

Articles
Pakistan is no longer in the running for a medal in hockey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In their Pool A match on Thursday, the unbeatable Australians showed Pakistan the door.

The Pakistani players looked helpless as they tried to make a comeback, since their opponents were in control of the game from the start.

Blake Govers scored in the 12th minute to give Pool-A leaders Australia a 1-0 lead. In the second quarter, Pakistani players tried hard to score an equaliser but were unable to do so.

When Jeremy Hayward gave his team a 2-0 lead in the 19th minute, Pakistan’s problems got worse. In the third quarter, Hayward scored his second and the team’s third goal.

The Pakistani players couldn’t stop the Australians from moving forward, and Tom Wickham made it 4-0 in the 42nd minute.

Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, Wickham scored his second goal, making the score 5-0. In the 53rd minute, Australia went up 6-0 when Jacob Anderson scored a goal. In the second to last minute of the game, Nathan Ephramus scored another goal by throwing the ball into the goal.

With a 7-0 lead, it was a walkover for Australia, which had already made it to the semifinals of the hockey competition at the CWG.

Pakistan is now out of the running for a medal. But on August 6, they will play Canada in the seventh-place match.

