Pakistan India match tickets, black markets in control

Pakistan and India match tickets sold for their match in Asia Cup.

The Tickets were bought in and sold out within first 3 hours.

The Tickets were sold in black amount worth 1 Lakh+ rupees.

Pakistan and India facing each other, which will take place on August 28 in Dubai, a strange ticket scramble has already begun.

The sale of the event’s tickets began on August 15. In less than three hours, all available tickets were gone. Numerous admirers had to be added to the online waiting list for more than 5 lakh tickets due to the high demand.

Black market tickets for the India-Pakistan match are being freely distributed in the midst of all of this via social media and classified websites. A ticket is being sold for 5500 dirhams, or about 1.20 lakh rupees, when its true cost is 54,000. Is the same as 5,400 rupees? Standard tickets are 54,000 rupees each. I’m receiving.

According to Asia Cup’s ticketing partner, “Platinum List,” such ticket sales are prohibited. Customers must understand that any other methods of ticket purchasing may result in their being regarded as invalid at the stadium.

The ticket sales have also changed thanks to the organizers. There are currently tickets and packages available for both the India-Pakistan match and other games. Saad Ahmed, a resident of Sharjah, is one of the fortunate individuals who have obtained the ticket.

He claims, “At eight in the morning, I simultaneously opened the webpage on four devices. I was fortunate enough to obtain the ticket within 20 minutes. Vishal Singh, a resident of Dubai, reported that despite waiting in line for four hours online, he was only able to obtain one premium ticket.

For the first game, many viewers who attempted to purchase tickets for the championship and Super-4 games were unsuccessful. An employee from India who moved here for work, Amardeep Singh, voiced his desire for the two rivals to face off in the championship match.

I therefore want to continue with the confirmation of the ticket.

