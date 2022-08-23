PCB gives NOC to players for BBL draft

A large portion of the players who have gotten NOCs.

Not piece of Pakistan’s worldwide responsibilities right now.

PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has given No Objection Certificates (NOC) to 43 players in front of next season’s Big Bash League (BBL) Draft.

Pakistan’s stars, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, have not been given NOCs because of Pakistan’s pressed global timetable.

The interest for Pakistani players will be higher than ordinary in the impending not many months because of the presentation of new associations, for example, UAE’s ILT20 Cricket South Africa’s T20 competition.

It should be noticed that 279 players from 19 distinct nations have designated for the BBL12 Draft, with the assignment time frame currently authoritatively shut.

The debut BBL Draft will occur on August 28, with the competition planned between December 13 and February 4.

Pakistan players who got NOC for BBL

Retention: Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Ahmad Daniyal Latif (Melbourne Stars), Syed Faridoun Mahmood (Melbourne Stars)

Other nominees: Tayyab Abbas, Asif Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyaz, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Imran Jnr, Salman Irshad, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Muhammad Salman, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Wahab Riaz, Ali Majid Shah, Usman Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Zahid, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Draft Order:

Draft Order: