Shahid Afridi gives gruff response about Mohammad Amir’s future

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and former skipper.

Shahid Afridi has offered a dull response about.

Retired pacer Mohammad Amir’s future.

Advertisement

Shahid Afridi declared retirement, in December 2020, from global cricket in fight over the supposed pitiful treatment.

He said he got from the board, which included lead trainer Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling trainer Waqar Younis.

While associating with his Twitter adherents on Sunday, Afridi was gotten some information about whether PCB ought to think about Amir’s return in the public side.

Answering to the inquiry, that’s what afridi said “I don’t figure PCB will be intrigued”.

Lala what do you think should pcb consider Amir for his comeback in team ? #AskLala Advertisement — Arooj🪄 (@iTweeety_) August 21, 2022

Amir rose to global notoriety in 2010 as a youthful left-arm paceman.

Incredible Pakistan quick bowler Wasim Akram depicted him as “the most gifted quick bowler”.

Yet, Amir’s profession hit a barricade, in 2010, when he was restricted for quite some time in a spot-fixing case.

Amir took 119 wickets in 36 Tests while his count in 61 one-day internationals is 81 and 59 out of 50 Twenty20 internationals.

Advertisement

Afridi additionally got serious about playing for reigning champs Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

Your Favorite PSL Franchise Will you ever play for Lahore? — Nouman Naveed (@chnoumannaveed6) August 21, 2022

While talking about great finishers in the Pakistan cricket circuit, Afridi named Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Advertisement

Do you think there is anyone in the current Pakistani squad who can be a finisher like you? Hit big sixes and reduce runrate when needed #Asklala — Sy3D (@Sy3D6) August 21, 2022

Afridi likewise said that the group which commits less errors will win the impending Asia Cup conflict among Pakistan and India.

Advertisement Which is the stronger team in Pakistan Vs India match and who do you think will win?#AskLala — Duaa 🕊️ (@Duaa_0o) August 21, 2022

The 42-year-old was likewise examined regarding who ought to supplant Shaheen Afridi, who is out for around four to six weeks because of a knee injury, in the Pakistan crew.

What do you think who should replace Shaheen in the squad? #AskLala Advertisement — Haris Ahmed🇵🇰 (@HarisAh74850853) August 21, 2022

Advertisement Also Read Mikel Arteta not getting snatched up by Arsenal’s ideal beginning Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta isn't overdoing it with his. Side's ideal beginning... Advertisement