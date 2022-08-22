Shahid Afridi gives gruff response about Mohammad Amir’s future

Advertisement
  • Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and former skipper.
  • Shahid Afridi has offered a dull response about.
  • Retired pacer Mohammad Amir’s future.
Shahid Afridi declared retirement, in December 2020, from global cricket in fight over the supposed pitiful treatment.

He said he got from the board, which included lead trainer Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling trainer Waqar Younis.

While associating with his Twitter adherents on Sunday, Afridi was gotten some information about whether PCB ought to think about Amir’s return in the public side.

Answering to the inquiry, that’s what afridi said “I don’t figure PCB will be intrigued”.

Amir rose to global notoriety in 2010 as a youthful left-arm paceman.

Incredible Pakistan quick bowler Wasim Akram depicted him as “the most gifted quick bowler”.

Yet, Amir’s profession hit a barricade, in 2010, when he was restricted for quite some time in a spot-fixing case.

Amir took 119 wickets in 36 Tests while his count in 61 one-day internationals is 81 and 59 out of 50 Twenty20 internationals.

Afridi additionally got serious about playing for reigning champs Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

While talking about great finishers in the Pakistan cricket circuit, Afridi named Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Afridi likewise said that the group which commits less errors will win the impending Asia Cup conflict among Pakistan and India.

The 42-year-old was likewise examined regarding who ought to supplant Shaheen Afridi, who is out for around four to six weeks because of a knee injury, in the Pakistan crew.

