Premier League to bring back drinks breaks this weekend

The Met Office has issued an amber extreme weather warning.

For southern and central England and parts of Wales.

Premier League Fixtures will be implemented with the drinks break because of high temperature across the UK.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 37C (99F).

The English Football League will also have drinks breaks in each half as per its current policy when pitchside temperatures are 30C or above.

Drinks breaks were first introduced by the Football Association during the Covid-19 pandemic, when then the 2019-20 season resumed in mid-June.

Temperatures have already risen over 30C in some parts of the UK this week.

A break was called in Sunday’s Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester City while evening games in the Carabao Cup first round earlier this week – including Coventry v Bristol City – also featured water breaks.

“The heat will always have a bearing on the intensity of the game and the importance on keeping possession of the ball is greater,” said Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers on Thursday.

“Over the course of 90 minutes, it does have an impact, but you have to deal with these situations when they arise.”

