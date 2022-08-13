Ricky Ponting predicts Asia Cup winner

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has anticipated.

The champ of the Asia Cup match among Pakistan and India.

Ricky Ponting expressed that the match would be energizing and that a wild experience is normal between the two groups.

Yet he will pull for India in this match.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) audit, the previous Australian skipper said that India’s batting is superior to different groups, and in view of past experiences, he accepts India will overcome Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

It ought to be noticed that two matches among Pakistan and India are normal before the Asia Cup 2022 finals.

As per the Asia Cup timetable, Pakistan and India will conflict in Dubai on August 28, while the Super Four match between these two groups is probably going to be hung on September 4.

India has previously won a sum of 7 Asia cups though Sri Lanka has won 5 Asia cups and Pakistan has won 2 Asia Cups.

Bangladesh likewise played the Finals of Asia cup in 2012 against Pakistan where they lost the Finals by only 2 runs.

Pakistan safeguarded 9 runs in that finished and won their second Asia cup.

The last of the Asia cup 2022 will be played on September 11.

Also Read Bianca Andreescu feels in 'great place' in move back to the top Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels she is doing great. Highest...