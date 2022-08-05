Shakib Al Hasan: BCB to investigate player’s social media post

Bangladesh’s cricketing star Shakib Al Hasan has by and by sought contention.

Nation’s cricket board is set to explore a supposed online entertainment post.

From him embracing a games wagering organization.

Shakib Al Hasan was prohibited by the ICC in 2019 for one year on charges of neglecting to report a bad mode from an Indian bookmaker.

According to existing regulations in Bangladesh, there is restriction on help and advancement of any betting related exercises.

As indicated by a report, “BCB will explore a new web-based entertainment post from the all-rounder declaring his organization with an organization called “Betwinner News”.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan has reported that Shakib, a veteran of almost 400 worldwide games with 12,000 or more runs and almost 650 wickets, will be served a showcause notice.

“There are two things. There, first and foremost, is zero chance of taking authorization since we won’t give consent. In the event that there is anything related with wagering we won’t give any consent,” Nazmul was cited as saying by the site.”

“That implies he asked no authorization from us. Second, we need to know regardless of whether he had truly marked an arrangement.”

BCB had a gathering on Thursday where the choice was taken concerning researching his web-based entertainment post.

