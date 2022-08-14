Timo Werner Scores For Leipzig On Bundesliga Return

Timo Werner, a former Chelsea striker, found the back of the net.

During a close-range rematch against Leipzig, but Cologne came away.

With a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Leipzig’s most notable victory at the time.

Timo Werner left Leipzig for Chelsea in 2020 preceding returning recently in a 25 million ($30.2 million, 29.5 million Euros) bargain.

Leipzig played most of the game with 10 men, after Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai got a straight red card for an elbow to the throat of Cologne’s Florian Kainz not long before half time.

Leipzig’s record objective scorer put his side ahead in the 36th moment, when goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe let Werner’s significant distance strike plunge under his body and stream across the line.

Cologne adjusted only four minutes after the fact notwithstanding, when striker Florian Dietz dinked in from short proximity to chalk up his very first Bundesliga objective.

French forward Christopher Nkunku gave the home side the lead in the 56th moment, however Cologne had the option to level with 20 minutes to go through a cumbersome own objective from Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

After the game, Werner said he was “exceptionally close to home” to return, saying “Leipzig is dependably a piece of me”.

The 26-year-old, be that as it may, was less enchanted of the outcome which implies Leipzig have drawn their initial two matches.

“Two is adequate, however for our points (this season) it’s nowhere near acceptable,” he said.

Augsburg won 2-1 away at Bayern Leverkusen on account of a 82nd moment objective from Andre Hahn.

Leverkusen, hoping to bounce back from a frustrating first round misfortune to Borussia Dortmund, went behind early when Augsburg midfielder Fredrik Jensen scored his side’s most memorable Bundesliga objective of the time.

Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz evened out not long before halftime yet Hahn’s 82nd-minute strike saw Augsburg take the lead and his side’s most memorable success of the year.

– Burke scores for Bremen – Werder Bremen had the option to grab a late point at home against Stuttgart through a 95th moment objective from Scottish winger Oliver Burke.

Bremen’s two dimensional assault of Niclas Fuellkrug and Marvin Ducksch again joined to put the home side ahead right on time, with Fuellkrug getting on the load up in the fourth moment because of leadup work from Ducksch.

Stuttgart leveled in the 38th moment through Wataru Endo, before Sasa Kalajdzic slid an ideal pass into the way of Silas Katompa Mvumpa in the 77th moment to put his side 2-1 up, before Burke won a point for Bremen late.

In the German capital, under tension Hertha Berlin thundered from the starting position at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Suat Serdar heading in a cross from Dodi Lukebakio.

Frankfurt, who have opened up their season with weighty misfortunes to Bayern Munich and against Real Madrid in the midweek Super Cup, hit back soon after halftime when Daichi Kamada exploited a Hertha guarded mix-up to carry the score to 1-1.

Frankfurt had a late punishment toppled on VAR and Hertha clutched get their primary mark of the time.

In Sinsheim, Hoffenheim came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against a great Bochum.

The game began angrily, with Bochum’s Simon Zoller scoring in the tenth and thirteenth moment, before Hoffenheim’s Christoph Baumgartner got one back for the home side in the fourteenth moment.

Previous Liverpool protector Ozan Kabak balanced in the 23rd moment, circling a header into the upper left corner of the net for his most memorable Hoffenheim objective.

Hoffenheim got an opportunity to raise a ruckus around town in the 58th moment when they were granted the principal punishment of the Bundesliga season, yet Bochum manager Manuel Riemann saved well from Andrej Kramaric to keep the score 2-2.

The homeside started to lead the pack in the 88th moment through a header to Munas Dabbur and hung on for their most memorable success of the time.

On Friday, Dortmund scored three objectives as of now away at Freiburg to win 3-1.

In Saturday’s late game, advanced Schalke invite Borussia Moenchengladbach to the Veltins Arena.

