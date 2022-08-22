Tyson Fury calls for actions on knife crime

Advertisement
  • WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury asked .
  • UK government to make a harder move against knife crime.
  • After his cousin was cut to death in the early long periods of Sunday.
Tyson Fury posts incorporated a picture which read “Stop knife crime” and a hashtag saying “just defeatists convey weapons”.

English media announced that Fury’s cousin Rico Burton, 31, was one of two individuals went after in Manchester. Burton and a 17-year-old kid both endured cut injuries, with the last option still in medical clinic with serious wounds.

“My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives,” Fury said in a post on Instagram.

“This needs to stop ASAP. UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment.”

Police have sent off a homicide investigation into the episode, with Superintendent Ben Ewart of Greater Manchester Police telling a news gathering that two men, matured 21 and 20, have been captured over the “unconstrained and spontaneous” assault and stay in guardianship.

A report by Britain’s Office for National Statistics in July said that police-recorded offenses including blades or sharp instruments (blade empowered wrongdoing) rose by 10% to 49,027 offenses in England and Wales during the year to March 2022.

