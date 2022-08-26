Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul all went to see him and asked about his health.

The Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 is going on right now in Dubai, where the best cricket teams in Asia are playing. Cricketers from different teams are meeting up with each other out of the blue. The players from Pakistan and India, meet up before the tournament where Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and KL Rahul met Shaheen Afridi.

The most important cricket tournament in Asia will start in the UAE on August 27. There are six teams in Dubai, including Pakistan and India, and they are all practising. Shaheen Afridi is not on the T20 team for the competition. But he is on the tour to raise money for rehab.

During training, while Shaheen Afridi was taking a break, the other players on the Indian team came to see him. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul all went to see him and asked about his health. The Indian players hoped that he would get better soon.

At the same time, it was fun for the coaches of both teams to get together. Before, a meeting between Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, was praised by cricket fans all over the world.

On Sunday, Pakistan and India will go to war. India and Pakistan are two of the best cricket teams in the world. During the two weeks of the T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The six-country tournament was moved from Sri Lanka because of political unrest, and this year it is even more important because the T20 World Cup is coming up quickly in Australia in October and November.

On Saturday, the first match is between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, but all eyes will be on India and Pakistan’s match in Dubai on Sunday.

India will try to get back at Pakistan for humiliating them by 10 wickets at the same venue in last year’s T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, is trying to keep his players calm as fans’ expectations and excitement reach a fever pitch.

“Everyone watches the game, and there’s no doubt that it’s a high-pressure game,” he said. “But inside the group, we want to make it feel normal.”

“We don’t want to get too excited about this game. It’s important to tell the players who have never played against Pakistan or who have only played them once or twice that they are just another team.”

August 25, 2022

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, has Covid, and at the end of Wednesday, India chose former batsman VVS Laxman to take charge in the meantime.

