Wales secure gold in men’s Lawn Bowls at CWG 2022

Wales secure gold in the men’s matches Lawn Bowls.

After a nail-gnawing 19-18 last end triumph over England.

Wales edged back ahead 18-16 in the fifteenth yet England stayed in contact and they headed into the last end with Wales.

Holding a thin 19-17 benefit.

The Welsh team of Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen made a fast beginning and held a 15-6 lead after 10 closures.

Yet, back came the England sets of Sam Tolchard and Jamie Walker and pulled themselves level at 16-16 in the fourteenth end.

Britain, with one point guaranteed, had the amazing chance to drive an additional end however the last shot rolled wide to hand Wales’ triumph by the tightest of edges.

Scotland protected bronze with an extensive 25-5 success over Northern Ireland.

The Scottish sets of Paul Foster and Alex Marshall were 15-2 up after seven closures and never thought back as Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh were not permitted into the match.

A 3-0 triumph in the fourteenth end wrapped it up.

The hosts of the Commonwealth Games 2022 England have a sum of 55 decorations with 21 Gold, 23 Silver and 11 Bronze Medals keeping them in second situation in Medals count.

