  • News
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live score Asia Cup Super 4
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live score Asia Cup Super 4

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live score Asia Cup Super 4

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live score Asia Cup Super 4
Advertisement

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the twelfth match of the Asia Cup 202 super-4; Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 13-8. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their last meeting in Pakistan in 2019.

Match Details

Date: September 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch

We’ve seen the pattern: whoever wins the toss bowls first. But kudos to the curator because this is a reproduction of the India Afghanistan surface. It’s a good batting surface, but wrist spinners will have a major impact on it. I’m looking forward to seeing how Usman Qadir does, but this is a surface where 1,2.3 can get a lot of runs.

Playing XI

Advertisement

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

Advertisement

Sri Laka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Advertisement
00:48 (PST)10 Sep

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final super 4 match

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets to lead Sri Lanka's bowling effort. Sri Lankan bowlers started the team's dominance when Pramod Madushan hit in his first over. India was eliminated after Afghanistan fell to Pakistan on Wednesday To set up an easy five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Friday in their preliminary match for the Asia Cup final, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling effort. At the preliminary round for the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November, both teams have already...

21:28 (PST)09 Sep

PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka bowls out Pakistan for 121

Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for the score of 121 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 14 runs. The main performer for Sri Lanka was Wanindu Hasaranga, who took three wickets and several crucial catches. In their final Super Four match of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for the score of 121 runs thanks to a strong bowling performance. Due to a stunning bowling effort by Sri Lankan bowlers,...

20:03 (PST)09 Sep

Advertisement
19:53 (PST)09 Sep

19:38 (PST)09 Sep

13:20 (PST)09 Sep

Advertisement
13:20 (PST)09 Sep

Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story