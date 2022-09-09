Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live score Asia Cup Super 4

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the twelfth match of the Asia Cup 202 super-4; Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 13-8. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their last meeting in Pakistan in 2019.

Match Details

Date: September 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch

We’ve seen the pattern: whoever wins the toss bowls first. But kudos to the curator because this is a reproduction of the India Afghanistan surface. It’s a good batting surface, but wrist spinners will have a major impact on it. I’m looking forward to seeing how Usman Qadir does, but this is a surface where 1,2.3 can get a lot of runs.

Playing XI

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka