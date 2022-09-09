Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live score Asia Cup Super 4

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the twelfth match of the Asia Cup 202 super-4; Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.
Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 13-8. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their last meeting in Pakistan in 2019.
Match Details
Date: September 9, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Pitch
We’ve seen the pattern: whoever wins the toss bowls first. But kudos to the curator because this is a reproduction of the India Afghanistan surface. It’s a good batting surface, but wrist spinners will have a major impact on it. I’m looking forward to seeing how Usman Qadir does, but this is a surface where 1,2.3 can get a lot of runs.
Playing XI
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain
Sri Laka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final super 4 match
Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets to lead Sri Lanka's bowling effort. Sri Lankan bowlers started the team's dominance when Pramod Madushan hit in his first over. India was eliminated after Afghanistan fell to Pakistan on Wednesday To set up an easy five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Friday in their preliminary match for the Asia Cup final, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling effort. At the preliminary round for the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November, both teams have already...
PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka bowls out Pakistan for 121
Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for the score of 121 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 14 runs. The main performer for Sri Lanka was Wanindu Hasaranga, who took three wickets and several crucial catches. In their final Super Four match of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for the score of 121 runs thanks to a strong bowling performance. Due to a stunning bowling effort by Sri Lankan bowlers,...
WICKET! Clean bowled! Wanindu gets his first wicket in his third over!
Babar b Hasaranga – 30 (29)
PAK 68/3 after 10.4 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
Both teams looking comfortable here.
Sri Lanka with the edge after the first half of the innings!
We head for drinks!
PAK 66/2 after 10 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
WICKET! Huge hit and it’s almost across the boundary. Wanindu said “not today!”
Zaman c Hasaranga b Karunaratne – 13 (18)
PAK 63/2 after 9.2 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
A very young Sri Lankan bowling attack is doing well to soak up the pressure.
Pakistan need to find a solution.
PAK 60/1 after 8 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
End of the powerplay!
Smart running between the wickets.
PAK 49/1 after 6 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
5 overs down, and just 3 from the last over.#SriLanka have done well to contain the runs so far!
PAK 37/1 after 5 ov #SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
WICKET! A debut wicket for Madushan, and it’s the in-form opener who’s caught out!
Rizwan c Kusal b Madushan – 14 (14)
PAK 28/1 after 3.3 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
A good over from Theekshana.
Steady on, Sri Lanka!
PAK 19/0 after 2 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
Pakistan off to a good start!
PAK 11/0 after 1 ov#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
SL won the toss and choose to bowl first!#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 9, 2022
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 and Pakistan 🇵🇰 go at it in fourth gear💪🏼 in the last #Super4 match ⚔️ at the DP World #AsiaCup 2022
Are you psyched? 🤩
Catch the action LIVE exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports 📺#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/RgLvsPQmCZ
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2022
Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 spin bowling coach, Piyal Kashyapa talks about their mindset ahead of their match with Pakistan 🇵🇰.
With 2 wins on the board for Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the #Super4, only the better side will come out victorious 💪🏼#SLvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/inZNzDXThk
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2022
