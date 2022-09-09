PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka bowls out Pakistan for 121.

In their final Super Four match of the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for the score of 121 runs thanks to a strong bowling performance.

Due to a stunning bowling effort by Sri Lankan bowlers, Pakistan was knocked out for 121 runs in 19.1 overs after Sri Lanka decided to bat first.

Hassan Ali and Usman Qadir have been substituted for Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan in Pakistan.

The main performer for the hosts was Wanindu Hasaranga, who took three significant wickets and several crucial catches to dismantle the Green Shirts’ batting order.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, led his team in scoring with 30 runs in 29 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz, who shone against India, amassed 26 runs in 18 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 14 runs, followed by Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed, who both scored 13 runs.

Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madhushan, and Hasaranga—the player of the innings—all grabbed two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Today’s bowlers Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne excelled by bowling efficient overs and claiming one victim apiece.

