Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings after 9th match

Asia Cup Points table 2022: Latest Team standings after the ninth match between India and Sri Lanka of the Asia Cup 2022 played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup Points Table 2022

SUPER 4 TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.351 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.126 India 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.125 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.589 GROUP A TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.096 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 3.811 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.875 GROUP B TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.467 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.233 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.576

M: matches played, W: matches won, L: matches lost, T: matches tied, N/R: matches abandoned, PT: points awarded, NRR: Net Run Rate Advertisement Also Read Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team,...