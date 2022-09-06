Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings after 9th match
Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings after 9th match

Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings after 9th match

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings after 9th match

Asia Cup Points table 2022

Advertisement

Asia Cup Points table 2022: Latest Team standings after the ninth match between India and Sri Lanka of the Asia Cup 2022 played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup Points Table 2022

SUPER 4
TEAMSMWLTN/RPTNRR
Sri Lanka2200040.351
Pakistan1100020.126
India202000-0.125
Afghanistan101000-0.589
GROUP A
TEAMSMWLTN/RPTNRR
India2200041.096
Pakistan2110023.811
Hong Kong202000-4.875
GROUP B
TEAMSMWLTN/RPTNRR
Afghanistan2200042.467
Bangladesh211002-2.233
Sri Lanka202000-0.576
M: matches played, W: matches won, L: matches lost, T: matches tied, N/R: matches abandoned, PT: points awarded, NRR: Net Run Rate
Advertisement

Also Read

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue
Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Argentina Vs Croatia Live Score | Fifa World Cup Semifinal Live updates
Argentina Vs Croatia Live Score | Fifa World Cup Semifinal Live updates
PSL 8 Draft: PCB revealed Foreign players diamond category list
PSL 8 Draft: PCB revealed Foreign players diamond category list
Messi's Argentina will face Modric's Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Messi's Argentina will face Modric's Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.
ICC rates the Rawalpindi pitch as
ICC rates the Rawalpindi pitch as "below average."
ENG vs. PAK: Babar Azam upset by criticism
ENG vs. PAK: Babar Azam upset by criticism
PCB creates new position to oversee cricket affairs
PCB creates new position to oversee cricket affairs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story