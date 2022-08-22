Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue

Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings after 9th match
Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team, Venue, Time, Date, and Live Streaming Information. Cricket fans from all over the world will be able to enjoy the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament.
The event will get underway on August 27 and run until September 11, when the championship match is scheduled to take place. The Asia Cup 2022 will include a total of six different teams competing.
The five confirmed teams that will compete against one another are India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The competition will be fierce.
The sixth place will be taken by one of the teams from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, or the UAE. Prior to the start of the event, there will be a qualifying round, and the victor of that round will earn a berth on the sixth team.
|Match #
|Day
Date
|Match
|Group
|Details
|Time
|1
|Saturday
|27-Aug
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|B
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|2
|Sunday
|28-Aug
India vs Pakistan
|A
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|3
|Tuesday
|30-Aug
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|B
|Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|4
|Wednesday
|31-Aug
India vs Hong Kong
|A
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|5
|Thursday
|1-Sep
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|B
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|6
|Friday
|2-Sep
Pakistan vs Hong Kong
|A
|Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|7
|Saturday
|3-Sep
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Super 4
|Sharjah
|7:00 PM
|8
|Sunday
|4-Sep
Pakistan vs India
|Super 4
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|9
|Tuesday
|6-Sep
Sri Lanka vs India
|Super 4
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|10
|Wednesday
|7-Sep
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Super 4
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|11
|Thursday
|8-Sep
India vs Afghanistan
|Super 4
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|12
|Friday
|9-Sep
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Super 4
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|13
|Sunday
|11-Sep
Final
|Dubai
|7:00 PM
|1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4
