Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team, Venue, Time, Date, and Live Streaming Information. Cricket fans from all over the world will be able to enjoy the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

The event will get underway on August 27 and run until September 11, when the championship match is scheduled to take place. The Asia Cup 2022 will include a total of six different teams competing.

The five confirmed teams that will compete against one another are India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The competition will be fierce.

The sixth place will be taken by one of the teams from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, or the UAE. Prior to the start of the event, there will be a qualifying round, and the victor of that round will earn a berth on the sixth team.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Match # Day Date Match Group Details Time 1 Saturday 27-Aug Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan B Dubai 7:00 PM 2 Sunday 28-Aug Advertisement India vs Pakistan A Dubai 7:00 PM 3 Tuesday 30-Aug Bangladesh vs Afghanistan B Sharjah 7:00 PM 4 Wednesday 31-Aug India vs Hong Kong A Dubai 7:00 PM 5 Thursday 1-Sep Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh B Dubai 7:00 PM 6 Friday 2-Sep Pakistan vs Hong Kong A Sharjah 7:00 PM 7 Saturday 3-Sep Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Sharjah 7:00 PM 8 Sunday 4-Sep Advertisement Pakistan vs India Super 4 Dubai 7:00 PM 9 Tuesday 6-Sep Sri Lanka vs India Super 4 Dubai 7:00 PM 10 Wednesday 7-Sep Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 Dubai 7:00 PM 11 Thursday 8-Sep India vs Afghanistan Super 4 Dubai 7:00 PM 12 Friday 9-Sep Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Dubai 7:00 PM 13 Sunday 11-Sep Final Dubai 7:00 PM 1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4

Super 4

If India qualifies, they will be A1 regardless of their group table position.

If Sri Lanka qualifies, they will be B1 regardless of their group table position.

