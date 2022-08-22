Advertisement
  Asia Cup Schedule 2022: Fixtures of Asia Cup | Time, Match, Venue
Articles
Asia Cup Schedule 2022

Asia Cup Schedule 2022: The schedule for the 2022 Asia Cup, Team, Venue, Time, Date, and Live Streaming Information. Cricket fans from all over the world will be able to enjoy the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

The event will get underway on August 27 and run until September 11, when the championship match is scheduled to take place. The Asia Cup 2022 will include a total of six different teams competing.

The five confirmed teams that will compete against one another are India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The competition will be fierce.

The sixth place will be taken by one of the teams from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, or the UAE. Prior to the start of the event, there will be a qualifying round, and the victor of that round will earn a berth on the sixth team.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

Match #Day

Date

MatchGroup DetailsTime
1Saturday27-Aug

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

BDubai7:00 PM
2Sunday28-Aug
India vs Pakistan

ADubai7:00 PM
3Tuesday30-Aug

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

BSharjah7:00 PM
4Wednesday31-Aug

India vs Hong Kong

ADubai7:00 PM
5Thursday1-Sep

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

BDubai7:00 PM
6Friday2-Sep

Pakistan vs Hong Kong

ASharjah7:00 PM
7Saturday3-Sep

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Super 4Sharjah7:00 PM
8Sunday4-Sep
Pakistan vs India

Super 4Dubai7:00 PM
9Tuesday6-Sep

Sri Lanka vs India

Super 4Dubai7:00 PM
10Wednesday7-Sep

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Super 4Dubai7:00 PM
11Thursday8-Sep

India vs Afghanistan

Super 4Dubai7:00 PM
12Friday9-Sep

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Super 4Dubai7:00 PM
13Sunday11-Sep

Final

Dubai7:00 PM
1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4
Super 4

  • If India qualifies, they will be A1 regardless of their group table position.
  • If Sri Lanka qualifies, they will be B1 regardless of their group table position.
