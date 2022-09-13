Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Babar Azam: Cover drive becomes part in Physics book

Babar Azam: Cover drive becomes part in Physics book

Articles
Advertisement
Babar Azam: Cover drive becomes part in Physics book

Babar Azam: Cover drive becomes part in Physics book

Advertisement
  • Babar Azam famous for his cover drives.
  • Pakistan Physics book started this as an example.

Babar Azam, cover drives are a treat for sore eyes. Despite the fact that the headliner couldn’t convey in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

Advertisement

When he plays, he takes the cricket stadium by storm.

As per a private website, “cover drive in cricket is the act of stroking the ball through the covers with well-timed wristwork and conventional movement of the front foot toward the pitch of a delivery aimed at or outside the off stump.”

The captain’s cover drive is being educated to students in the Physics book of the government board, assisting students with learning science.

A tweet has been making adjusts on the web. “Babar Azam’s cover drive related question in ninth grade material science schedule (government board) (by means of Reddit),” read the tweet.

The question is:

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat.

Advertisement
  1. a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g?
  2. b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

Netizens reacted to the tweet, appreciating the skipper’s batting skills. Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Sri Lanka team welcomed with pride after winning the Asia Cup
Sri Lanka team welcomed with pride after winning the Asia Cup

Pakistan defeated by Sri Lanka in Asia cup 2022. Sri Lanka won...

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story