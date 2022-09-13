Babar Azam: Cover drive becomes part in Physics book

Babar Azam famous for his cover drives.

Pakistan Physics book started this as an example.

Babar Azam, cover drives are a treat for sore eyes. Despite the fact that the headliner couldn’t convey in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

When he plays, he takes the cricket stadium by storm.

As per a private website, “cover drive in cricket is the act of stroking the ball through the covers with well-timed wristwork and conventional movement of the front foot toward the pitch of a delivery aimed at or outside the off stump.”

The captain’s cover drive is being educated to students in the Physics book of the government board, assisting students with learning science.

A tweet has been making adjusts on the web. “Babar Azam’s cover drive related question in ninth grade material science schedule (government board) (by means of Reddit),” read the tweet.

The question is:

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat.

a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

Netizens reacted to the tweet, appreciating the skipper’s batting skills. Take a look:

Advertisement Babar Azam’s cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/I2Tc9HldsG — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 13, 2022

Moving Physics away from rote memorization to concept based learning. 👏 #education https://t.co/bLgPUGo7qg — Dr. Mariam Chughtai (@MariamChughtai) September 13, 2022

physics the way i wanted to study.. https://t.co/0K5nR0IvIf — Itô Girsanov (@cruindggn) September 13, 2022

