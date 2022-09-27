F1 will hold six “sprint” events, doubling the numbers

Shorter “sprint” races will be added to the existing 24 grand prix weekends.

Teams had requested extra time to analyze the impact of increase workforce. F1 and the teams had agreed to the rise back in April, but Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the newly elected president of the FIA, held up approval. The additional shorter "sprint" race, according to the FIA, increased their workload. They requested further time to analyze the impact of the increase on their workforce. However, a deal has now been reached, and the FIA World Council decided to accept the increase on Tuesday. The record 24-race schedule for next year has not yet been finalized, but it will include races for the sprint events. Sprint races feature a Saturday shorter race that determines the grid for the Sunday grand prix, setting them apart from regular grand prix weekends. Qualifying, which was previously on Saturday but is now on Friday in the afternoon, determines the starting order for the sprint.

Many grand prix organisers are interested in introducing sprint events at their races based on statistics from the first two seasons of sprint events in 2021 and 2022, which suggests that the sprints increase television viewers and revenue.

Ben Sulayem, however, objected to F1’s proposals and said he wanted to “assess the impact of the idea on its trackside operations and staff.”

He first requested that F1 pay the FIA more money in exchange for consenting to the rise, according to many senior sources who told. The FIA has refuted this.

In the end, the FIA has not received any more payment from F1 in exchange for its consent, BBC Sport has been informed.

Ben Sulayem said in an FIA statement: “We concluded a thorough analysis on the impact of additional sprint sessions, and have adjusted relevant parameters of our work to ensure that they continue to be regulated at the very highest level.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons – I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the world motorsport council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali stated: “I am happy that we can confirm that starting in 2023, the Championship will include six sprints, building on the success of the new format that was initially presented in 2021.

“With the drivers competing for something starting on Friday and continuing through to the main event on Sunday, the sprint offers action over three days, enhancing the weekend’s drama and excitement.

The format is giving Formula 1 a new dimension, and the response from fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been overwhelmingly positive. We all want to secure its future success.

The debate over the sprint races is just one of several controversial topics that have strained relations between F1 and the teams and the FIA this season.

The most recent illustration of F1 and the teams’ concerns with the sport’s administration is the debate around the failure to restart the Italian Grand Prix following a lengthy safety-car break.

This came after concerns over a number of other issues, such as the FIA’s intervention in the dispute over cars “bouncing” this year and the crackdown on driver jewellery and underwear. Other issues included a disagreement over circuit safety at the new race in Miami and the publication of new engine regulations for 2026, which some sources believe contributed to the collapse of Porsche’s deal to team up with Red Bull.

