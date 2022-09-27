Makhmoor, brother of Shahnawaz Dahani, bowls amazingly

Makhmoor Ali Dahani bowled to Ben Duckett during the Karachi leg.

He is the younger brother of pacer Shahnawaz Dahani of the Pakistani team.

The young bowler said Duckett praised his line and length, told him to keep practicing.

Advertisement

Makhmoor, the fast bowling sibling of pacer Shahnawaz Dahani of the Pakistani team, is attempting to establish himself in cricket.

After realizing his dream of bowling to England players during the Karachi leg of a seven-match T20I series, Makhmoor Ali Dahani spoke to a private sports station.

“It was an excellent experience while bowling to England batters,” Makhmoor told.

“I bowled to Ben Duckett and he praised me a lot. He said my line and length were perfect and just advised me to keep practicing,” the young bowler added.

The youngster was seen on camera by Private Ports Channel bowling accurately in the nets. The teenage bowler successfully won over England’s coaches.

“England coaches came to me and praised me with reference to Shahnawaz. They said I have a smooth run-up and good pace. Their feedback really backed me up and I tried to give tough time to England batters,” he said.

Advertisement

Other England players including Adil Rashid were impressed by Dahani junior.

Pakistan players

When they learned of their connection, Shahnawaz’s teammates treated Makhmoor with the utmost respect.

“Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah came to me when they got to know that I am Shahnawaz’s brother,” Makhmoor shared.

“I bowled to Iftikhar Bhai, Haris Bhai and Naseem Shah. Haris came to me and shared some tips. He liked my run-up, pace and asked me to continue practising,” he said.

Makhmoor aims to carry the name of his brother and soon represent Pakistan at the international level.

Advertisement

“Yes, the interest came from Shahnawaz. We used to play together and I wish to carry his name forward,” the youngster concluded.

Also Read Liam Dawson gets furious after losing against Pakistan Liam Dawson scored 34 points off of 17 balls in the 4th... Advertisement Advertisement