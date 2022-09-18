Matt Roller from England finds Karachi interesting

Matt Roller, journalist from England finds Karachi interesting.

He likes the desi food like paratha and paneer.

Matt Roller is looking forward to some good cricket in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Matt Roller, Young sports journalist who is now in Karachi with several other English journalists, thinks Karachi is a great city.

England’s cricket squad visited Karachi earlier this week for the first time in 17 years to play a short-format cricket away series against Pakistan. The series will be shown in Lahore and Karachi.

The historic seven-match T20I series will be played in Karachi and will begin on September 20. In Lahore, the series will come to an end on October 2.

Assisting the editor is Matt Roller, the CMJ Young Cricket Journalist of the Year 2021 award. On Saturday, he engaged in an intriguing conversation in a Twitter room.

Roller discussed his feelings of visiting Karachi for the first time while interacting with cricket enthusiasts.

“It’s fantastic to be here in Karachi. It’s my first time and I am enjoying the trip so far,” he said, replying to a question from a cricket fan.

Advertisement

“I had very short time to explore the city so far. I saw lots of beautiful old buildings, a lot of traffic in this city, very busy place.”

The young guest expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming cricket match at the National Stadium. “It will be my first time so yes, I am really looking forward to competitive cricket in Karachi,” he said.

Roller said that he enjoyed the Indian food, stating, “We’ve been to the Pakistani restaurant a couple of nights, so yeah, enjoying different things like Parathas and Paneer.”

“Back home, we have a very rich culture of South Asian food. There are a lot of South Asians in London in particular. So yeah, some familiar dishes and some new ones as well,” he said.

The English guests will stay in Karachi’s harbour city till September 25. They will travel to Lahore later to play the final three T20Is.

Advertisement Also Read PFF to give Pakistan’s women’s football squad more exposure Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has contacted. Soccer associations of several nations to... Advertisement