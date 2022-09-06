Advertisement
  Naseem Shah, Urvashi Rautela caught on camera, citizens ask actress to leave him alone
Naseem Shah, Urvashi Rautela caught on camera, citizens ask actress to leave him alone

Articles
Urvashi Rautela ns Naseem Shah – Screengrab/Instagram

  • Naseem and Urvashi were caught on camera during the PAK-IND clash.
  • She was seen smiling at Naseem in a video.
  • The 28-year-old also had affair with India batter Rishab Pant.
Naseem Shah, 19, was caught on camera by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the Pakistan vs. India game at the Asia Cup in 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 drama between Pakistan and India has left us in shock. Following Pakistan’s thrilling victory against its bitter rivals, viewers took note of a few noteworthy events that occurred throughout the match.

In one video, Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress, smiles at Naseem Shah, a young Pakistani fast bowler. The video was obviously manipulated, but the Great Grand Masti actress shared the film on her Instagram story to recognize the occasion!

Looks like Urvashi is eyeing the fiery 19-year-old Pakistani bowler instead of Indian batter Rishabh Pant. The 28-year-old actress “making a move” on Naseem Shah has not pleased online users. People reprimanded Urvashi on social media, ordering her to keep away from Naseem and leave him alone.

Urvashi Rautela is a well-known Indian actress and model. She also won the 2015 Miss Diva Universe competition, and she competed for India in the Miss Universe 2015 competition. The actress has appeared in a number of Bollywood movies.

Also Read

PAK vs IND: Indians stunned by Naseem Shah’s opening spell
PAK vs IND: Indians stunned by Naseem Shah’s opening spell

When Naseem Shah made his debut against India in the Asia Cup...

