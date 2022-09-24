Pak vs Eng: Saqlain Mushtaq bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I

Saqlain Mushtaq bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I.

He emphasized that everyone in Pakistan must have faith in the captain, the coach, and the players.

Saqlain observed that Pakistan’s bowling appeared to be seriously weak.

The head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, Saqlain Mushtaq, downplayed the team’s defeat in the third Twenty20 International on Friday, claiming that it was “the system of nature” that caused us to win and lose occasionally.

After losing by 63 runs to England in the third T20I, the head coach addressed a press conference and said, “Winning and losing is part of the game.”

When asked about the middle order, he responded, “The Pakistani team’s middle order is as follows. We must defend it because it belongs to us.”

He said, “By talking about the middle order so frequently, you are influencing our minds. By frequently referring to the middle order, you are undermining the players’ confidence in this manner.”

The head coach claimed that because Pakistan won yesterday and England won today, it proves that the side whose strategies go according to plan would win.

He said that the Green team consists of the best available players. “We have full confidence in our players. We will have to repose this confidence in them. However, there are some concerns, and efforts are being made to do away with them.”

He said, “Our bowlers made a lot of mistakes. Our plans were not good, either.”

Middle-order batsmen Harry Brook and Ben Duckett scored solid first-half hundreds in England’s crushing 63-run victory against Pakistan in the third T20 international on Friday in Karachi.

After being put in to bat at the National stadium, Brook hit an incredible 35-ball 81 not out while Duckett smashed an undefeated 42-ball 69 to lead England to an impressive 221-3 in their 20 overs.

Shan Masood spearheaded Pakistan’s comeback with a 40-ball 65 not out, but they fell well short of their target of 158-8 in 20 overs, giving England a 2-1 series lead.

The game was an anticlimax to Pakistan’s impressive ten-wicket victory in the second game on Thursday, which made up for their five-wicket loss in the first game two days earlier in Karachi.

