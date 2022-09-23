PAK vs ENG: Rauf hugs Brook after ball stuck in helmet.

After the ball got stuck in England batter Harry Brook’s helmet grill during the third T20I match on Friday at the National Karachi Stadium, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gave Brook a heartwarming hug.

After Haris’ hard bouncer, Brooke’s helmet became stuck with the ball, leaving the player momentarily perplexed.

The pacer ran forward to the English player and gave him a hug from behind.

"Caught in the grille" Advertisement Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer 🤝#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UZRljMQt9C — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2022

Advertisement