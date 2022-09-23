Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PAK vs ENG: Rauf hugs Brook after ball stuck in helmet
PAK vs ENG: Rauf hugs Brook after ball stuck in helmet

PAK vs ENG: Rauf hugs Brook after ball stuck in helmet

Articles
Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: Rauf hugs Brook after ball stuck in helmet

PAK vs ENG: Rauf hugs Brook after ball stuck in helmet.

Advertisement

After the ball got stuck in England batter Harry Brook’s helmet grill during the third T20I match on Friday at the National Karachi Stadium, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gave Brook a heartwarming hug.

After Haris’ hard bouncer, Brooke’s helmet became stuck with the ball, leaving the player momentarily perplexed.

The pacer ran forward to the English player and gave him a hug from behind.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock
PAK vs ENG: Fans appreciate Shan Masood for a valiant knock

Shan Masood, the left-handed batsman, received a ton of plaudits on social...

 

 

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ian Chappell says 'South African bowling can get better results with improved leadership'
Ian Chappell says 'South African bowling can get better results with improved leadership'
SLC appointed Chris Clarke-Irons as Lead Physiotherapist of national team
SLC appointed Chris Clarke-Irons as Lead Physiotherapist of national team
Bismah Maroof says 'The highlight of our World Cup 2022 was victory over West Indies'
Bismah Maroof says 'The highlight of our World Cup 2022 was victory over West Indies'
PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson said Pakistan produces great athletes
PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson said Pakistan produces great athletes
Nic Maddinson's knee injury causes four straight Renegades losses
Nic Maddinson's knee injury causes four straight Renegades losses
Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment about dissolution PJL
Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment about dissolution PJL
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story