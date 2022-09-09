PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka wins the toss against Pakistan.

In their Super 4 match on Friday between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, chose to bowl after winning the toss.

Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali have taken their place, with Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah sitting this one out. Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Asalanka for Sri Lanka, and Pramod Madushan replaces Asitha Fernando, according to skipper Shanaka, who also announced two changes.

After defeating India and Afghanistan in their opening two Super 4 games, the two teams had already clinched their place in the final match on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

