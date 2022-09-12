Advertisement
Real Madrid defeats Mallorca 4-1

  • Real Madrid upsets Mallorca by 4-1.
  • Real Madrid in second position in La Liga table.

Real Madrid proceeded with their series of wins to the season as they out class Mallorca 4-1 here at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Mallorca shocked the home group as they acquired the unexpected lead in the 34th moment when Vedat Muriqi scored a header.

In any case, Federico Valverde evened out before the primary half for Real after an extraordinary performance run and a splendid strike in the stoppage time.

Vinicius Junior put the hosts ahead in the 72nd moment before Rodrygo Goes and Antonio Rudiger scored late objectives to furhter the lead and guided the side to a fifth progressive success in the Spanish Association.

With the success, Real Madrid held off Barcelona to get the top situation in the standings.

In the interim, Athletic Club out fueled the home side Elche 4-1 on Sunday to get their to leap to the fifth spot with the third success.

Getafe got their most memorable success of the time as they edged past Real Sociedad 2-1 in a home game.

