Sikandar Bakht Bashes PCB for huge loss in Asia cup final

Sri Lanka won their 6th Asia cup by beating Pakistan.

Pakistan lost 2 matches against Sri Lanka in Asia cup 2022.

Sikandar Bakht, former cricketer bashes the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management after Babar Azam’s side lost the Asia Cup Final to Sri Lanka.

Talking during Private TV program, Sikandar Bakht questioned the strategy adopted by the Pakistani team for the final match against the Islander.

Bakht said he saw no approach from the team and the management ought to now reconsider its strategy for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Sri Lanka, who needed to leave intends to have the opposition because of political turmoil, returned quickly from a humiliating opening loss by Afghanistan to win the competition, a drape raiser for the following month’s ICC competition.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s key contributions with both bat and ball fired Sri Lanka to their sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Hasaranga (3-27) divided seven wickets among them to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while pursuing 171 in Dubai.

The Pakistani group, which was prior viewed as a #1 to win the Asia Cup, couldn’t convey and lost the match, setting off an irate reaction from the previous cricketers and fans.

