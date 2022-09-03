Serena Williams is greatest of all time period: Ajla Tomljanovic

Serena Williams of the United States reacts after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City – AFP

Ajla Tomljanovic beats Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 in US Open third round.

29-year-old Australian spent more than three hours on the court at Flushing Meadows.

Tennis superstar Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion from America.

On Friday, Ajla Tomljanovic eliminated tennis superstar Serena Williams from the US Open before praising her as “the greatest of all time. Period.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion from America and six-time New York champion was defeated in a third-round match 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

“I’m feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she’s done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible,” said Australia’s Tomljanovic.

“I never thought I’d have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me.”

After spending more than three hours on the court, the 29-year-old Tomljanovic secured the victory on a sixth match point.

“I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn’t on me. Even to the last point, I knew that she’s in a position to win even when she’s down 5-1,” added Tomljanovic.

“That’s just who she is and she’s the greatest of all time. Period.”

