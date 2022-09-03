Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serena Williams is greatest of all time period: Ajla Tomljanovic

Serena Williams is greatest of all time period: Ajla Tomljanovic

Articles
Advertisement
Serena Williams is greatest of all time period: Ajla Tomljanovic

Serena Williams of the United States reacts after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City – AFP

Advertisement
  • Ajla Tomljanovic beats Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 in US Open third round.
  • 29-year-old Australian spent more than three hours on the court at Flushing Meadows.
  • Tennis superstar Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion from America.
Advertisement

On Friday, Ajla Tomljanovic eliminated tennis superstar Serena Williams from the US Open before praising her as “the greatest of all time. Period.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion from America and six-time New York champion was defeated in a third-round match 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

“I’m feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she’s done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible,” said Australia’s Tomljanovic.

“I never thought I’d have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me.”

After spending more than three hours on the court, the 29-year-old Tomljanovic secured the victory on a sixth match point.

“I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn’t on me. Even to the last point, I knew that she’s in a position to win even when she’s down 5-1,” added Tomljanovic.

Advertisement

“That’s just who she is and she’s the greatest of all time. Period.”

Also Read

Serena Williams navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open schedule
Serena Williams navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open schedule

Serena Williams faces a bustling timetable in her Flushing Meadows. Goodbye as...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Tennis News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story