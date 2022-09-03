Serena Williams is greatest of all time period: Ajla Tomljanovic

Serena Williams navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open schedule
On Friday, Ajla Tomljanovic eliminated tennis superstar Serena Williams from the US Open before praising her as “the greatest of all time. Period.”
The 23-time Grand Slam champion from America and six-time New York champion was defeated in a third-round match 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.
“I’m feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she’s done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible,” said Australia’s Tomljanovic.
“I never thought I’d have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me.”
After spending more than three hours on the court, the 29-year-old Tomljanovic secured the victory on a sixth match point.
“I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn’t on me. Even to the last point, I knew that she’s in a position to win even when she’s down 5-1,” added Tomljanovic.
“That’s just who she is and she’s the greatest of all time. Period.”
