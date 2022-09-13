Tadej Pogacar sustained by Montreal win ahead championships

Advertisement
Tadej Pogacar sustained by Montreal win ahead of championships

Articles
  • Tour de France second place Tadej Pogacar said his victory.
  • At the GP de Montreal on Sunday has left him “happy and confident.”
  • In the development to the UCI Street Big showdowns in Australia.
Tadej Pogacar, who barely passed up a third Tour de France title this year, held off Belgian Wout van Aert to claim win in Montreal.

“It was perfect in the end, it was difficult because we know that Wout is one of the best sprinters in the world but this is a tough finish and I believed in myself and I gave it everything and I succeeded. It’s incredible,” the UAE Team Emirates rider said.

“After the Tour I was not in good shape, I was relaxing and building up to this final part and today was a super good day so I’m really happy and confident to go to the World Championships.

“With the national team, it is always a bit trickier but I’m confident I’m in good shape.”

The Big showdowns happen from Sept. 17 to 25 around Wollongong, a beach front city 80km south of Sydney.

