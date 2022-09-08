‘They think they are superstars. Your cricket is nothing right now’: Javed Miandad bashes Afghani players

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in the 2022 Asia Cup in Sharjah.

The match was marred by a brawl between Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmed.

On Thursday, Afghanistan and Pakistan faced off in the 2022 Asia Cup, with the Babar Azam-led side claiming a dramatic one-wicket victory in Sharjah.

After battling to 118/9 in 18.5 overs while chasing a 130-run mark, Naseem Shah won a thrilling victory for Pakistan with two sixes off the first two deliveries of the game. The victory also ensured Pakistan’s place in the tournament final, when they will face the Sri Lankan team.

The game was marred by a nasty brawl between Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghanistan pacer Fareed Ahmed, who had dismissed him in the game’s penultimate over.

Fareed’s post-dismissal comments to Asif seemed to set off the Pakistan hitter, who lifted his bat before being separated by other Afghan players and the umpires.

The incident was extensively debated by a number of former Pakistan cricketers, but Javed Miandad, the former captain of the side, lashed out at Afghanistan for poor performance in the game.

Miandad added that the behaviour had upset him because Afghanistan used to ‘train in Pakistan’ during their early years in international cricket, and he had himself provided “personal coaching” to Afghan players.

“I was very happy with the way Pakistan played. And I’m very disappointed with the opposition, because their behaviour was so bad. These guys used to practice in Pakistan, look at their language, look at their faces. What do they want? Do they consider themselves bigger? They haven’t even started playing cricket. Have they lost their minds?” Miandad said.

“They have learnt from us. I’ve personally given them coaching. I was so angry last night with the way they were behaving. They’re suddenly considering themselves as superstars. Your cricket is nothing right now. Be like a cricketer, learn more. You have to be sincere and humble, learn to respect,” Miandad further added.

Afghanistan was ousted from the Asia Cup as a result of the defeat, and the team will strive for pride in its final encounter of the tournament on Thursday against India, who is also out.

