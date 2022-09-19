Traffic plans issued for T20 series in Pakistan

Traffic plans have been created to guarantee a smooth flow of traffic around the city during the games played.

At the National Stadium Karachi from September 20 to 25.

The National Stadium has created the following parking facilities for visitors arriving from various parts of the city.

Parking for the audience

Advertisement

Fans travelling to the National Stadium from various parts of Karachi will be able to park at the Expo Center. The security guards will inspect the original ID cards and match tickets.

Residents of the Central and West districts can park their cars and motorcycles at the Expo Centre and then take a shuttle to the National Stadium through Liaquatabad No. 10 and Hassan Square.

Residents of New Karachi, Federal B Area, and Gulshan should do the same by parking their cars via Nipa at the aforementioned site. Residents of the East, Malir, and Korangi districts will park their cars at the aforementioned area using Nipa, Millennium Mall, and Sharah-e-Faisal Road. They will then be shuttled to the National Stadium from there.

The Expo Center is where District South, City, Sharah-e-Faisal, and People’s Chowrangi residents can park their automobiles and motorcycles. They will then be driven via shuttle service to the stadium.

Parking for the press team

The National Coaching Center (China Ground) has been designated as the media personnel parking area. The above-mentioned parking area is for drivers going from Karsaz via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and Stadium Flyover.

Advertisement

Media representatives who are travelling from Millennium Mall will need to take Pir Sibghatullah Road in order to get to Sir Sher Shah Suleman Road through the Stadium Flyover.

Those coming from New Town will come from Sir Sher Shah Road via Aga Khan Hospital.

Route closures

The Hassan Square Flyover on National Stadium Road will not be open to the general public for travel from Liaquatabad. By using University Road as their route, drivers can get where they’re going. The general public will not be permitted to travel from University Road to Expo and turn onto Stadium Road in the interim. Additionally, regular traffic from Stadium Road to Hassan Square will continue.

A lot of traffic

From Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, People’s Chowrangi to University Road, and Karsaz to Stadium, all forms of heavy traffic would be prohibited. To prevent any disruption, the public is urged to work with law enforcement officials and traffic police.

Advertisement

Vehicles shouldn’t be parked on any service or main roads.

Contact Traffic Police Guide 1915, where representatives are on hand to provide assistance, for advice in the event of any issue.