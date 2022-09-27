Advertisement
Articles
Tyson Fury, Roman Reigns will face off in WWE fight

Roman Reigns (L) and Tyson Fury (R) – WWE

  • Roman Reigns is the undisputed WWE world champion after defeating Drew McIntyre.
  • The Tribal Chief defeated Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, and “surprise” guest British boxer Tyson Fury.
  • Reigns will defend his title on November 5 against YouTuber Logan Paul.
Roman Reigns is the undisputed WWE world champion after defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff three weeks ago in a match that featured Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, and “surprise” guest British boxer Tyson Fury.

Theory attempted to cash his Money in the Bank briefcase prior to the conclusion of the fight, but Fury prevented him.

As McIntyre attempted to pin the champion, Sikoa entered the ring and removed the referee, allowing The Tribal Chief to spear the challenger into submission and retain his championship.

After defeating Theory, Fury entered the arena to engage in a lengthy exchange with Reigns. Following a handshake, the tribal chief exited the arena.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that a future match between Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury may arise from this match. Triple H has alluded to this possibility in recent interviews, stating that the boxer is capable of achieving something extraordinary in WWE.

Roman Reigns will defend his unified championship on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, against YouTuber Logan Paul. Extreme Rules will not feature a championship match for Reigns, as he will defend his titles on November 5 against Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

