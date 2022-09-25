Roman Reigns offers tips to WWE stars who are dissatisfied

Roman Reigns was interviewed by Rahim of Seconds Out Radio.

Reigns will face Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel.

Paul has only played in two matches so far and is considered a part-timer.

Roman Reigns was questioned by Rahim of Seconds Out Radio on the opposition Paul has had from current WWE athletes.

Because Mr. T and other stars were present in the first WrestleMania main event roster, celebrities contributed to WWE’s rise to prominence in the wrestling business.

After signing Logan Paul earlier this year, WWE handed him the opportunity to compete against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the WWE Crown Jewel. He has only played in two matches so far.

Paul’s challenge for the title has received a lot of criticism because fans and wrestlers think he is a part-timer and has not yet proven himself worthy of this position.

Be so excellent that no one can unseat you, Reigns advised in an interview with Rahim of Seconds Out Radio. Anyone can be brought in, and they won't succeed the Tribal Chief, regardless of who they are. Paul and Reigns will square off on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.