Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE Score ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Ireland Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

MELBOURNE: After the Ireland vs. Afghanistan game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned without a bowl being thrown, rain forced the teams to split the points.

Afghanistan, a winless team, saw their second season-long washout on Wednesday as their Super 12 match against New Zealand in Melbourne was cancelled due to heavy weather.

The lack of a win left Ireland in second place in Group 1 with three points after three games, despite the fact that New Zealand had a game in hand. Afghanistan is still last in the group with two points.

Playing XI

Advertisement

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE Score Updates

Rain forces abandonment without a ball being bowled