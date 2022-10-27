Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE Score ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Ireland Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
MELBOURNE: After the Ireland vs. Afghanistan game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned without a bowl being thrown, rain forced the teams to split the points.
Afghanistan, a winless team, saw their second season-long washout on Wednesday as their Super 12 match against New Zealand in Melbourne was cancelled due to heavy weather.
The lack of a win left Ireland in second place in Group 1 with three points after three games, despite the fact that New Zealand had a game in hand. Afghanistan is still last in the group with two points.
Playing XI
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.
Rain forces abandonment without a ball being bowled
