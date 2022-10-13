Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban

Cricket Australia considering revoking David Warner lifetime leadership ban.

Director’s meeting on Friday in Hobart to discuss possible changes to the code of ethics.

Warner wants his leadership ban restored after the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.

Australia Cricket Board is considering altering the organization’s code of ethics in order to revoke David Warner lifetime leadership ban as soon as Friday.

Warner wants his leadership ban restored after the 2018 ball-tampering controversy. The 35-year-old has been touted as Australia’s vacant ODI skipper but cannot fulfil the role due to his ban.

Under the current rules, if a player accepts punishment from the code of ethics, they give up their right to have the case looked into again.

During a board meeting on Friday in Hobart to talk about Warner’s ban, directors will also talk about rewriting CA’s code.

“The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field,” chairman Lachlan Henderson said. “The first step in terms of David’s leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code would need to be made. ”

Henderson said that if it was thought necessary, the code would be rewritten before a decision was made about the one-day captaincy.

“Our intention is to review the code as quickly as is practical. It’s not in anyone’s interest for us to delay that,” Henderson said. “It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David.”

But there are still things to get past. CA is worried that any change to the code made in consultation with Simon Longstaff, who is in charge of ethics, could affect things other than Warner.

At the same time, CEO Nick Hockley said players can show they’ve changed since receiving a lifelong ban.

“In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time,” Hockley said. “Pending tomorrow’s discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board.”