Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban
Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban

Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban

Articles
Advertisement
Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban

Cricket Australia considering lifting David Warner captaincy ban

Advertisement
  • Cricket Australia considering revoking David Warner lifetime leadership ban.
  • Director’s meeting on Friday in Hobart to discuss possible changes to the code of ethics.
  • Warner wants his leadership ban restored after the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.
Advertisement

Australia Cricket Board is considering altering the organization’s code of ethics in order to revoke David Warner lifetime leadership ban as soon as Friday.

Warner wants his leadership ban restored after the 2018 ball-tampering controversy. The 35-year-old has been touted as Australia’s vacant ODI skipper but cannot fulfil the role due to his ban.

Under the current rules, if a player accepts punishment from the code of ethics, they give up their right to have the case looked into again.

During a board meeting on Friday in Hobart to talk about Warner’s ban, directors will also talk about rewriting CA’s code.

“The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field,” chairman Lachlan Henderson said. “The first step in terms of David’s leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code would need to be made. ”

Henderson said that if it was thought necessary, the code would be rewritten before a decision was made about the one-day captaincy.

Advertisement

“Our intention is to review the code as quickly as is practical. It’s not in anyone’s interest for us to delay that,” Henderson said. “It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David.”

But there are still things to get past. CA is worried that any change to the code made in consultation with Simon Longstaff, who is in charge of ethics, could affect things other than Warner.

At the same time, CEO Nick Hockley said players can show they’ve changed since receiving a lifelong ban.

“In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time,” Hockley said. “Pending tomorrow’s discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board.”

Also Read

T20 Tri series: Pakistan beats Bangladesh with Nawaz quick-fire 45
T20 Tri series: Pakistan beats Bangladesh with Nawaz quick-fire 45

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the T20 tri-series final. The...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Norbert Haug opened up about the decay of Formula1 in Germany
Norbert Haug opened up about the decay of Formula1 in Germany
Everton manager Lampard says
Everton manager Lampard says "I don't get that far down the line to fear, I just do my job"
ICC released schedule for ICC Awards 2022 winners announcements
ICC released schedule for ICC Awards 2022 winners announcements
Arteta 'trying' to build team which keeps balance on mental and physical aspects
Arteta 'trying' to build team which keeps balance on mental and physical aspects
Jamahal Hill defeated Glover to win UFC Light Heavyweight Title
Jamahal Hill defeated Glover to win UFC Light Heavyweight Title
Pep Guardiola hinted to cut short his reign as Manchester City manager
Pep Guardiola hinted to cut short his reign as Manchester City manager
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story