Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Eric Garcia, Alvaro Morata injuries in La Liga worry Spain coach Enrique ahead of World Cup
Eric Garcia, Alvaro Morata injuries in La Liga worry Spain coach Enrique ahead of World Cup

Eric Garcia, Alvaro Morata injuries in La Liga worry Spain coach Enrique ahead of World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
Eric Garcia, Alvaro Morata injuries in La Liga worry Spain coach Enrique ahead of World Cup

Eric Garcia, Alvaro Morata injuries in La Liga worry Spain coach Enrique ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
  • Saturday’s injuries worried Luis Enrique
  • Garcia departed Barca’s 1-0 win over Valencia in the first half with a groyne injury, Xinhua reported. Alonso replaced him
  • Alvaro Garcia scored to beat Sevilla 1-0 for Rayo Vallecano
Advertisement

Luis Enrique was concerned Saturday when two of his FIFA World Cup players were injured.

FC Barcelona defender Eric Garcia and Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata were injured 12 days before Enrique announced his 26-man Qatar World Cup team.

Xinhua reported that Garcia left Barca’s 1-0 win over Valencia in the first half with a groyne injury. Marcos Alonso replaced him.

Robert Lewandowski’s 93rd-minute goal won the game.

Atletico Madrid’s stunning 3-2 loss in Cadiz saw Morata limp out with an ankle injury after nine minutes.

Theo Bongonda’s goal after 30 seconds placed Cadiz ahead before Morata’s injury, and Alex Fernandez’s 81st-minute goal doubled the lead.

Advertisement

Joao Felix came off the bench and forced an own goal in the 85th minute and scored a goal in the 89th to give Atletico a point from two goals down.

In the final action of the match, Ruben Sobrino scored a cross to surprise Atletico.

Rayo Vallecano defeated Sevilla 1-0 with a goal from Alvaro Garcia.

Alvaro evaded two defenders and scored in the bottom corner shortly after the hour to raise Rayo to seventh against a team that has barely improved since Jorge Sampaoli took over.

Celta took a 25th-minute lead through Gabri Veiga, but Almeria rallied to win 3-1 at home. Almeria scored three second-half goals after Veiga was sent off for a second yellow card minutes later.

Also Read

Bayern Munich beat Mainz to lead Bundesliga
Bayern Munich beat Mainz to lead Bundesliga

After their 6-2 victory over Mainz, Bayern Munich is in first place...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Kamran Akmal says
Kamran Akmal says "I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB"
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story