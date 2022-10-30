Saturday’s injuries worried Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique was concerned Saturday when two of his FIFA World Cup players were injured.

FC Barcelona defender Eric Garcia and Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata were injured 12 days before Enrique announced his 26-man Qatar World Cup team.

Xinhua reported that Garcia left Barca’s 1-0 win over Valencia in the first half with a groyne injury. Marcos Alonso replaced him.

Robert Lewandowski’s 93rd-minute goal won the game.

Atletico Madrid’s stunning 3-2 loss in Cadiz saw Morata limp out with an ankle injury after nine minutes.

Theo Bongonda’s goal after 30 seconds placed Cadiz ahead before Morata’s injury, and Alex Fernandez’s 81st-minute goal doubled the lead.

Joao Felix came off the bench and forced an own goal in the 85th minute and scored a goal in the 89th to give Atletico a point from two goals down.

In the final action of the match, Ruben Sobrino scored a cross to surprise Atletico.

Rayo Vallecano defeated Sevilla 1-0 with a goal from Alvaro Garcia.

Alvaro evaded two defenders and scored in the bottom corner shortly after the hour to raise Rayo to seventh against a team that has barely improved since Jorge Sampaoli took over.

Celta took a 25th-minute lead through Gabri Veiga, but Almeria rallied to win 3-1 at home. Almeria scored three second-half goals after Veiga was sent off for a second yellow card minutes later.

