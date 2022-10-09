Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fernando Martinez retains super-flyweight title against Jerwin

Fernando Martinez retains super-flyweight title against Jerwin

Articles
Advertisement
Fernando Martinez retains super-flyweight title against Jerwin

Fernando Martinez retains super-flyweight title against Jerwin

Advertisement
  • Fernando Martinez defended his IBF super-flyweight world championship.
  • Martinez, an unbeaten Argentine, furthered his domination.
  • In their rematch in Carson, Nevada, after defeating Ancaja in February.
Advertisement

Fernando Martinez successfully defended his IBF super-flyweight world championship after defeating the former champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Martinez, an unbeaten Argentine, furthered his domination in their rematch in Carson after defeating the Filipino in February.

Martinez won by scores of 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110, according to the judges.

“This was a validation of the first fight,” said Martinez, who is now unbeaten in 15 fights.

“I’m ready for anyone. My record shows I’m a champion,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read

Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open final, claims 90th ATP title
Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open final, claims 90th ATP title

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The Serb...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Boxing News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story