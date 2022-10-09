Fernando Martinez retains super-flyweight title against Jerwin

Fernando Martinez defended his IBF super-flyweight world championship.

Martinez, an unbeaten Argentine, furthered his domination.

In their rematch in Carson, Nevada, after defeating Ancaja in February.

Advertisement

Fernando Martinez successfully defended his IBF super-flyweight world championship after defeating the former champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Martinez, an unbeaten Argentine, furthered his domination in their rematch in Carson after defeating the Filipino in February.

Martinez won by scores of 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110, according to the judges.

“This was a validation of the first fight,” said Martinez, who is now unbeaten in 15 fights.

“I’m ready for anyone. My record shows I’m a champion,” he added.

Advertisement Also Read Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open final, claims 90th ATP title Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The Serb... Advertisement