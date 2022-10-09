Fernando Martinez retains super-flyweight title against Jerwin

Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open final, claims 90th ATP title
Fernando Martinez successfully defended his IBF super-flyweight world championship after defeating the former champion Jerwin Ancajas.
Martinez, an unbeaten Argentine, furthered his domination in their rematch in Carson after defeating the Filipino in February.
Martinez won by scores of 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110, according to the judges.
“This was a validation of the first fight,” said Martinez, who is now unbeaten in 15 fights.
“I’m ready for anyone. My record shows I’m a champion,” he added.
