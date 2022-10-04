Kane Williamson says Pakistan Bangladesh tough T20 teams

Pakistan and New Zealand will play a tri-series in October.

Kane Williamson claims Pakistan and Bangladesh are formidable T20 teams.

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two formidable T20 teams.

Beginning on October 7, Pakistan will play a tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the Black Caps (Friday).

Williamson expressed excitement at the possibility for his side to compete in the tri-series against two top teams in the game’s shortest format.

The captain stated that this series will help his team in preparation for the massive T20 World Cup, noting that there will also be warm-up games following the series.

Mitchell Santner, a cricket player, claimed that playing Bangladesh and the Men in Green will help the Kiwis gain momentum. He continued, “Our group has good players, and we’ve concentrated on all the fields.

The series opener for Pakistan is against Bangladesh, while the championship game is set for October 14.