Tri-Series: Pakistan reaches New Zealand for upcoming tri-series

Pakistan team arrive in New Zealand for tri-series with Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Tri-series will be played in Christchurch with the decider on October 14.

Green team will practice on Oct 6, first match against Bangladesh on Oct 7.

Advertisement

Pakistan cricket team has arrived in New Zealand in preparation for the triangular series between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

After playing the final game of the home series against England that resulted in the tourists’ stunning victory in Lahore, the 16-member team, which also included 13 team staff members, departed for New Zealand on Sunday night.

After a day of rest, the Green Shirts will begin practice on Thursday, October 6. All the matches of the tri-series will be played in Christchurch, with the first fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh due on October 7, and the series decider on October 14.

Those slated to play the ICC T20 World Cup will fly to Australia directly from Pakistan.

After the tri-series, Pakistan’s team will compete in the much awaited mega T20 tournament before returning to Australia on October 15 for an exciting World Cup 2022.

On October 17 and 19, the team will practice in preparation for their World Cup games.

Advertisement

On October 16, the opening qualification games between Group A teams Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands, will kick off the T20 World Cup.

Also Read Jim Redmond, father of 400m runner Derek, dies at the age of 81 Jim Redmond, father of former British sprinter Derek Redmond, dies aged 81.... Advertisement Advertisement