Marco Jansen replaces Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa’s 2022 T20 World Cup team.

Pretorius broke his left thumb playing for South Africa against India.

Jansen made his T20I debut in India in June and took four wickets in four overs.

Left-arm quick South Africa’s 15-person 2022 T20 World Cup team now has Marco Jansen instead of Dwaine Pretorius, who can’t play because he’s hurt.

Lizaad Williams, a fast bowler, has been added to the travelling reserves in place of Jansen, who was one of them at first.

In the third T20I against India, which was South Africa’s only win in the three-match series, Pretorius broke his left thumb. Jansen, who is 22 years old, was only on the tour’s T20I team.

He then replaced Pretorius for the ODI leg and was named to the T20 World Cup team, which starts in Australia on October 16.

Jansen made his T20I debut in India in June. He got his first wicket by trapping Shreyas Iyer lbw and gave up 38 runs in four overs. His lone T20I. South Africa played seven Tests and three ODIs.

Jansen is not the only seam bowler on South Africa’s team for the tournament. Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi are also on the team.

South Africa’s first game is on October 24 against one of the first-round qualifying teams.

Updated team: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.

